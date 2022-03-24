Ukraine Forces Destroy Russian Landing Ship With Ballistic Missile Strike (Pix Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Okldpgdcac

Ukraine’s defence ministry saying it has destroyed the Orsk, a Russian landing ship, in Berdyansk.

https://twitter.com/olliecarroll/status/1506888821073453061

Now beyond any reasonable doubt that a #Russian Navy Alligator Class landing ship exploded in #Berdiansk, Ukraine

Reportedly a Ukrainian ballistic missile strike. Two Ropucha Class ships also present, observed sailing away as fire raged

https://twitter.com/CovertShores/status/1506900560167026690

Ukrainian Navy officially announced the destruction of a Russian Alligator-class landing ship BDK-69 “Orsk” in the port of Berdyansk.



https://twitter.com/Archer83Able/status/1506885289519861760

A Russian landing ship docked in a Ukrainian city under enemy rule has caught fire amid suggestions of an “explosion” heard nearby.

Thick plumes of black smoke were pictured billowing into the air by shocked locals who shared the images on social media.

They showed a Russian ship, believed to be the alligator-class Orsk, ablaze with flames visible on the deck of the vessel. Some nearby have suggested another vessel has sank, although it has not been confirmed.

The shocking pictures were taken in occupied Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov.

Its port, 50 miles from besieged Mariupol, is being used by Moscow to resupply its troops nearby with armour, food and weaponry.

As the ship burned several suggested they heard explosions nearby, while others believe it was the sound of thousands of rounds of ammunition burning.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-russian-landing-ship-destroyed-26543135

