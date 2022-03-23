Ukraine Kills Putin’s 15th Commander, Col. Alexei Sharov (Pix)

By R. Ghosh On 23/3/22 At 3:47 PM

Vladimir Putin has lost his 15th commander as Russia continues to face stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. Colonel Alexei Sharov was killed by Ukrainian forces in a fierce battle in Mariupol, dealing a hefty blow to the already demoralized Russian army that reportedly is now abandoning their vehicles and retreating in many parts of the country. This has been Russia’s Worst Massacre of Military Brass suffered Since World War II.

Sharov’s death is a major blow to the Russian forces given that he was among some of the close aides of Putin. This comes as leaked documents from Kremlin claim that more than 10,000 Russian soldiers have died since Russia’s invasion on Ukraine on February 25.

Hefty Blow

News of Sharov’s death comes as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 27th day. Russia has now lost 15 commanders in less than a month, with Sharov being the sixth general to have been killed by Ukrainian forces. The death of Sharov comes as Russia continues to suffer its worst massacre of military brass since World War Two.

Sharov was commander of the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov Brigade of Russia’s marine corps. He was killed in Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine where over 200,000 people are stranded owing to fierce fighting and continuous bombing by the Russian air force.

Putin’s besieging soldiers are destroying the city while fighting robust Ukrainian resistance. Sharov’ death was announced Ukrainian army soldier Anatoliy Stefan on social media. It is not known exactly how Sharov was killed.



