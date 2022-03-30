Ukraine: What Will Happen If EU & NATO Countries Refuse To Pay For Russia’s Gas?

Ukraine: What will happen if EU and NATO Countries refuse to pay for Russia’s Gas in Rubles?

The announcement by Vladimir Putin on the immediate transition to payment of Russian gas in the countries Rubles has sent a shocking wave around Europe.

Earlier, some “unfriendly countries” according to Russia has stated that they will not pay in Rubles, citing breach of contract and other sentiments. But, the question remains, what happens next now? Will EU cave in to Russia’s Ruble demands or will Putin soften their stance on oil and gas payment in the country’s own currency?

Ukraine: What will happen if EU and NATO Countries refuse to pay for Russia’s Gas in Rubles?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...