Ukraine Willing To Be A Neutral State – Official

Samuel Bolaji

As Round 4 of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begins, on Monday, the Diplomatic Adviser to the President of Ukraine, Ihor Ivanovych Zhovkva, has hinted that Ukraine is willing to maintain a neutral status if that will bring an end to the ongoing war.

In a live interview with Republic TV, Zhovkva said Ukraine will not join NATO member states or the European bloc provided that its neighbours, including Russia, can guarantee the security of the country and its people.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/breaking-ukraine-willing-to-be-a-neutral-state-says-official/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...