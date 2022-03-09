Ukrainian Star, Pasha Lee Dies Fighting Russian Troops In Ukraine

Ukrainian actor turned soldier Pasha Lee was killed in battle against Russian in Ukraine, according to Odesa International Film Festival.

Lee, who served in Ukraine’s territorial defense unit, worked as an actor, TV host and composer. He was 33.

The entertainer worked on a variety of TV shows and movies, such as Oleksii Shaparev’s “The Fight Rules” and Lyubomyr Levytsky’s “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors.”

Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova, who worked with Lee on the crime TV show “Provincial,” took to Facebook to mourn Lee’s death.

“He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance,” Kasilova posted about Lee. “Never forgive!”

