Ukrainians Angry As Putin`s Evacuation Routes Lead To Russia And Belarus

Details of Russia’s proposed humanitarian corridors
We reported earlier that some of the new ceasefire corridors announced by Russia lead to Russia or Belarus.
Of the four cities mentioned, only the smaller ones – Mariupol and Sumy – have evacuation routes that lead to other parts of Ukraine.
The full list of routes was published by the Russian news agency Ria, citing a recently established body called the Interdepartmental Coordinating HQ for the Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.
The details are as follows:
Mariupol
Route 1 – Novoazovsk, Taganrog, Rostov-on Don (Russia), then by air, road or rail to a chosen destination or temporary holding place
Route 2 – Portivske, Mangush, Respublika, Rosivka, Bilmak, Polohi, Orekhiv, Zaporizhzhya (Ukraine)
Kharkiv
Nekhoteyevka, Belgorod (Russia) then by air, road or rail
Sumy
Route 1 – Sudzha, Belgorod then by any transport
Route 2 – Sumy, Golubivka, Romny, Lokhvitsya, Lubny, Poltava (Ukraine)
Kyiv
Hostomel, Rakivka, Sosnovka, Ivankiv, Orane, Chernobyl, Gden’, Gomel (Belarus), then by air to Russia
The statement adds that Russian military will carry out “uninterrupted objective control of the evacuation, including with the use of drones”.
A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the proposal “completely immoral”, saying Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture”.[center][/center]