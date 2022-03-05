Umahi Inspects Ongoing Construction Of Longest Flyover In Nigeria (Pictures)

The Executive Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman SouthEast Governor’s Forum, Chief Engr David Nweze (FNSE), this weekend inspects the construction of the longest flyover in the history of SouthEast and Nigeria at large.

The Iyere flyover is among the over 15 flyover bridges flagged off and commissioned by the Umahi led administration.

The governor noted that infrastructural development is key and top on the priority of his government and equally reiterates his commitment towards completing ongoing projects before handover date in 2023.

#Iyereflyover

#Ebonyistate

#Umahifinishingstrong

