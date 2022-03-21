Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described some recent utterances of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on burning national issues as worrisome and tyrannical.

The group in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said such disposition would likely destroy Wike’s political career.

He said the Governor was behaving like Idi Amin of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While accusing Wike of openly claiming responsibility for the recent judgement against Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ohanaeze said “we are reviewing the legal implications of

Governor Wike’s vexatious outbursts over the Abuja Federal High Court judgement that sacked Ebonyi Governor, the Deputy Governor, and the House of Assembly members.”

Ohanaeze claimed that “this is a confirmation that there is a grand hooligan operation to destabilize the Southeast, which is unfortunately, coming from a man who denied his Igbo identity”.

Isiguzoro added that, “the massacre of Igbos in Obigbo (Oyibo) in Rivers State is still fresh in our minds.

“The sponsors of the grand scheme and conspiracy to remove the Ebonyi Governor remains a subversive and provocative invasion aimed at distracting the South-East from the 2023 presidential election.

“For how long will Wike realize that he should be a shining light of the PDP and the Niger Delta rather than picking up fights on all fronts?

Ndigbo will forgive Governor Wike if he retreats and apologizes to Umahi, but disastrous consequences await him if he continues in these futile expeditions.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/20/umahi-wike-now-idi-amin-of-pdp-ohanaeze/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...