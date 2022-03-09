Umahi’s Sack: We’re Waiting For Court Documents To Take Actions – INEC

“The Commission will meet and take a decision when it is served with a Certified True Copy of the judgement.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it would take action against ousted-Ebonyi state governor David Umahi when it receives documents from the ruling court.

On Tuesday, Mr Umahi was removed as state governor by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court said Mr Umahi had forfeited his governorship when he defected from the PDP to join the ruling All Progressives Congress last year.

“The Commission has not been served with a copy of the said judgement. The Commission will meet and take a decision when it is served with a Certified True Copy of the judgement,” Mr Okoye said to Peoples Gazette when reached for clarification.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the electoral body to stop recognising Mr Umahi and his deputy and that the Peoples Democratic Party send names to INEC to replace the governor and deputy.

The new development comes hours after the opposition PDP urged INEC to issue certificates of return to Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udogwu as the new governor and deputy for Ebonyi.

The party said the electoral office should confirm to serve as deputy governor forthwith, according to a short statement released by its media department on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gazette reported earlier that Mr Umahi has not revealed any plans to appeal the judgement, only vowing to defy the ruling and remain in office until next year when his tenure elapses.



