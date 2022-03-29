Uncertainty Over Resumption Date Of Adamu-Led APC NWC

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

There is uncertainty in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the resumption of office of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) memebers of the party led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi, former Nasarawa State governor.

After several postponements, the APC last weekend held its elective national convention from March 26 to March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections at Eagles Square in Abuja. At the end of the exercise, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the national chairman of the party while Senator Iyiola Omisore was elected as the national secretary.

Majority of them were elected through a consensus list adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other leaders of the party.

The chairman of the Convention Election Committee, Governor Badaru Abubakar, said of the 36 offices in the NWC, only five were contested while the rest emerged through consensus.

The newly elected executives took their oath of office with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and leaders and members of the party in attendance and were immediately sworn-in. Adamu in his remarks after being sworn in, pledged to entrench internal democracy in the party. He said, “The eyes of the nation are on us. The eyes of Africa are on us.

The eyes of the world are on us. This is a historic moment. There is no room for false steps. Our first step is to make our party the bastion of internal democracy.

If a party is not internally democratic, it cannot offer the country true democracy. “It is time for us to do things differently.

When we quarrel, we open our flanks to our rival political parties that are only too eager to exploit them for their own benefit. I promise you, here and now, that we shall heal any wounds in our party. We shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party.”

However, it is not clear when the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, will hand over to the new set of executives.

There are speculations that even though the new executives have been elected, the Buni-led Caretaker Committee will remain in office until first week of June when it will hand over the affairs of the party to the new leadership.

When contacted by Daily Independent, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the caretaker committee, said it is the acting national chairman that can give details about when the Adamu-led executives will take over.

“It is the national chairman (Buni) who is in the best position to answer that question.

If you know, we had sleepless nights preparing for the convention. But I believe they can resume after taking the oath of office. The chairman will be able to provide further details”, he said.

https://independent.ng/uncertainty-over-resumption-date-of-adamu-led-apc-nwc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...