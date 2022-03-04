UNICAL Security Arrests Man For Snatching Phones From Students With Dummy Gun (Pix)

Security Operatives in the University of Calabar, UNICAL have arrested one Kinghope Ubi for using a dummy gun to threaten students and snatching their phones.

Ubi was arrested at the ICT Centre of the institution on Thursday March 3, after leading his two friends to point the dummy gun at Akomaye Ephraim and collecting his Tecno Camon 16 Premium phone valued at N108,000.

When interrogated, he confessed that he came into the university to visit his girlfriend and thereafter, he decided to snatch some phones from students.

Kinghope Ubi, who is not a student of UNICAL, said that his friend gave him the dummy gun to point at students and collect their phones.

After arresting him, they found a passport of him wearing Nigeria Customs Service uniform. He told newsmen that he was dismissed from the Customs Service in 2021.

The suspect was handed over to the Anti-Kindapping and Cultism Squad of the Police for further action.

See Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/unical-security-arrests-man-for-snatching-phones-from-students-with-dummy-gun.html

