• Council boss slaps colleague in Jos

By Isa Abdulsalami Ahovi, Jos

A 300-level student of the University of Jos at the weekend committed suicide over the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide.

The deceased, Henry Ehis, of the Department of Actuarial Science of the Faculty of Management Science, of the University, was found dead last week at the Faculty.

The Guardian learnt that the deceased left a short note on his lifeless body to his parents, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current ASUU strike.

But some residents said suicide was not the best option.

MEANWHILE, the 73rd-anniversary celebration of Resettlement in Langtang South Council of Plateau State turned bloody on Saturday, March 5, as the Chairman of the Council, Bulus Venmark Vincent, allegedly assaulted his colleague at Langtang North Council, Ubandoma Laven Joshua leading to the disruption of the celebration, halfway.

The resettlement day was organised and hosted in Sabon Gida, the usual venue of the annual celebration of the Tarok Nation (both Langtang North and South) and other ethnic nationalities resident in the area.

An eyewitness, Lanchang Timpil, told newsmen that the event was about to begin when Langtang North Chairman was invited to the podium to address the crowd having been denied access to sit where dignitaries were seated.

As Laven advanced towards the podium to speak on the importance of the occasion to the entire Tarok speaking nation of North Central zone of the Bantu extraction with the return of democracy, Vincent blocked him from gaining entrance to address the gathering and chose to give Laven a slap that shattered the occasion.

Ubandoma Laven is of People Democratic Party (PDP), while Bulus Vincent is of All Progressive Congress (APC).

The state government is yet to make any statement at the time of the report.



https://guardian.ng/news/unijos-student-commits-suicide-over-ASUU-strike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...