University Student Interrupts Lecturer As He Uses Blender During Lecture (Video)

University Student Interrupts Lecturer As He Uses Blender During Lecture (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GLdVzFxuGo

An Aston University undergraduate interrupted his lecturer by using a blender during a lecture, IGBERETV reports.

In the video which has gone viral, the student is seen blending an item. He then stopped and asked for permission from his lecturer to continue and surprisingly, the lecturer gave told him to go ahead.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Comedian Wale Gates said such can never happen in a Nigerian University as the student and his colleagues may spend 9 years in the school as punishment.

His tweet reads;

”I swear if u try this nonsense in any uni, you no fit graduate in 9yrs. Your own will spoil pátápátá. In fact it’s possible everyone in that lecture room will fail alongside you, for witnessing your madness. Lecturers way devil dey use normally, they will happily F*** u up”

https://twitter.com/walegates/status/1499105664030937100?t=UvXWGIGlFEHtQiZVevW43w&s=19

