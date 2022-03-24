Update On Projects In ESUT Teaching Hospital And College Of Medicine, Enugu

Update on ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine projects, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State commences construction of internal access roads and parking areas at the permanent site of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno (ongoing), as the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, inspects ongoing massive works at the site. The road project is being handled by Ferotex Construction Company Limited.

