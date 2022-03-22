US officially calls violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar genocide

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has formally labeled myanmar’s violent crackdown on the Rohingyas, a Muslim minority in the country, as genocide and crime against humanity.

U.S. officials have confirmed that to Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the decision Monday at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

There is currently an exhibition about the conditions in which the Rohingyas have to live.

Fourteen months ago, when he took office, Blinken promised to provide a new investigation into the suffering that has been inflicted on this population group in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s national forces launched a military operation in 2017 that drove at least 730,000 Rohingyas from their homes.

Most fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, where the vast majority of the population is Muslim.

There, the Rohingyas told their stories about the countless cases of murder, rape and arson.

More than enough evidence has been collected for this. In 2021, the military

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-60820215.amp

