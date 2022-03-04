US Senator Calls For Putin’s Assasination

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?

The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.

You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service.

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people.

Easy to say, hard to do.

Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate.

https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1499574209567199235?t=3kR4THMcUWBAvBRMKxCgvg&s=19

