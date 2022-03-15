US Threatens ‘Full Force’ As Russia Takes War To NATO’s Doorstep

By Emmanuel Uti

The United States has threatened a ‘full force’ response after an airstrike from Russian troops hit the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security on Sunday

According to National Post, Russia bragged that it had killed “up to 180” foreign fighters and destroyed a cache of weaponry given by the West, after destroying the site that was within 25 kilometers of Poland.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security advisor, suggested NATO might go to war with Russia if Moscow inadvertently hit NATO territory in Poland.

“If there is a military attack on NATO territory, it would bring the full force of the NATO alliance to bear in responding to it,” he said.

“This came after Michael Gove, a United Kingdom Cabinet minister, warned that Putin was “pushing the boundaries.”

Refugees’ Stories. In Ukraine, Russian Bullet Killed Him

He called the targeting of the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, which had previously been utilised by NATO troops to train Ukrainian soldiers, a “significant” event, although no NATO forces were present at the time of the incident.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, said that the Russian strike on the base near the Polish border was intended to cause panic among the civilian population.

“A missile attack just 20 km from our border shows how Russia operates. (Russia) wants to create panic among the civilian population,” Morawiecki said at a joint media conference with his counterparts from Ukraine and Lithuania.



