By John Owen Nwachukwu

The United States of America is now considering supplying air defense systems to NATO allies.

This is due to the constant threat and growing worry coming from Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.

A US official told CNN that his country is now considering supplying critical air defense systems to NATO allies in eastern Europe.

There are anxieties that Russia could consider launching missiles or aircraft against the alliance’s eastern flank.

“The US is considering a range of capabilities,” the official said, according to CNN.

The official said there is no specific plan yet to carry this out, but added that the idea centers around the concern that Russian missiles or aircraft might deliberately attack targets inside NATO territory at some point.

According to him, there is every possibility that Russian President, Vladimir Putin may decide to launch attacks on those nations because of their support for Ukraine.

He said there is also concern that air defense be made readily available if there is inadvertent straying of Russia into NATO airspace.

According to him, the most likely systems that could be deployed by America are the Patriot and the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).

The system has been successfully used in the Middle East to help shoot down incoming ballistic missiles.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/08/war-us-to-deploy-thaad-patriot-to-shoot-down-russian-missiles/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...