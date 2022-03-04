Uyo Court Convicts Complainant For Misleading EFCC (Photo)

Justice Agatha A. Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo on Thursday, March 3, 2022, convicted and sentenced one Idongesit Samuel Eyibio to two years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Eyibio was charged to court by the EFCC on February 6, 2020, for misleading the Commission by concealing vital information through a petition on a matter which a competent court had decided.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 39(2)(a) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, March 3, 2022, Justice Okeke said the prosecution had proven its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, convicted and sentenced him accordingly.

Eyibio’s Journey to prison started in 2019 when he wrote a petition with a fictitious name, alleging a lottery fraud against one Aniete Ekan of Papi Events & Promotion Limited and Akwa Ibom States Government, without disclosing that there was an existing judgment against him, over the same matter.



https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/325239412972602/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...