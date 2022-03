Breaking! Fabio Lanipekun is no more

Four days after the 80th birthday was celebrated, Fabio Lanipekun, an accomplished sports journalist has died.

An NTA official close to the family confirmed the passing on of the highly respected journalist . His death is coming just a week after another iconic sports journalist, Sunny Emmanuel Ojagbaese died in the United States.

https://www.sportsvillagesquare.com/2022/03/06/breaking-fabio-lanipekun-is-no-more%EF%BF%BC/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...