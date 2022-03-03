Victor Osimhen To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United

Manchester United are making efforts to find suitable replacement for their unsettled legend, Cristiano Ronaldo with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen being targeted, www.bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

Ronaldo, disgruntled with United’s inconsistency in the league, have been reported to be considering his career somewhere else in the summer

The five-time Ballon d’or winner is not a long term solution to the Red Devils struggles in the attack department based on his age with the team rather looking at younger options.

United who played a goalless draw with relegation battlers, Watford over the weekend, have expressed interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Italian transfer expert Ciro Venerato reports United have enquired about Osimhen, with the former Lille man told he can leave Italy during the summer. He will come at a hefty cost though, with Napoli chairman Aurelio De Larentiis valuing the player at €100m.

Osimhen became Africa footballers’ most expensive player after he joined the Serie A giants in 2020 summer in a reported £71 million deal

It’s been suggested that Osimhen is a recommendation from United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick who will be allowed to leave Italian Serie A side Napoli next summer during the transfer window per reports

Speaking to Domenica Sportiva, he said the club have decided to cut their losses on the Nigerian as he is yet to fully settle in the country and have already set a price tag for his sale.

Napoli Aurelio De Laurentius sees reasons in letting the forward leave but for a fee in the region of a €100m and have already initiated contact with Sassuolo over their forward Gianluca Scamacca.

“Victor Osimhen can leave Napoli at the end of the season. Manchester United are part of the teams keen on him. Their manager Ralph Ragnick sees him as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo”, he said.

“De Laurentius has set a price tag of around €100m after evaluating his options. At the same time Napoli have asked for information with Sassuolo for Scamacca. Spalleti considers him the perfect replacement for Osimhen if he leaves”, he explained further.

Should the deal materialise, Osimhen would become the second Nigerian to play for the Red Devils after Odion Ighalo.



