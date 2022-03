https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdoeutwWUEI

Russian forces have seized the largest nuclear plant in Europe, Ukrainian authorities say It comes hours after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia plant following a Russian attack.

The fire has since been extinguished, and officials say the site is safe.

