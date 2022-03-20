Video Of Obiano Drinking Water In EFCC Custody Leaks Online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGG6CGpTA3M

The video of former governor of Anambra state Willie Obiano is trending online now, he’s seen in the video drinking water.

Recall that WILLIE OBIANO was arrested by efcc on cases bordering mismanagement of state funds. Obiano tried running out of the country the day he handed over to his successor prof Charles soludo, however, luck ran out of him as he was apprehended by efcc operatives at the Murtala Muhammed airport Lagos.

Obiano’s video is drawing criticism online, some claim that if you go to Efcc office right from the gate your mobile phone will be taken, they wondered how someone could use a mobile phone to take the video a high public office holder on boxers (short).

Many claim that Obiano’s arrested is politically motivated, some believe that he will soon come out on health grounds as it’s common to anyone facing trial in Nigeria, some also believe that his case will soon be struck out in court and he’ll be free. What do you think of Obiano case?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...