Video Of Oluwabamise Ayanwole’s Mother Crying At BRT Terminal Over Her Death (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46lpl9wTmnM?t=42

This is the video of family members of a 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola crying at a BRT bus terminal.

This comes following the confirmation of the death of the young lady who had boarded a BRT bus before she got missing.

One of Ayanwola’s relatives confirmed this to The PUNCH on Monday.

“We are at the morgue. We have confirmed the corpse,” the relative said in an emotional-laden voice.

In this touching video, the family members could be seen demanding for justice after storming the terminal.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...