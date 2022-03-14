Videos Of Rev Ekwem Ugochukwu Performing Miracles (Throwback)

Ekwem calls himself Major 1.

Yesterday, Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, announced the arrest of the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

He had taken the words of Christ outside Anambra to Sierra Leone, according to social media posts.

The youthful and popular preacher who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra state and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday 7th March, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis. The clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et0NPMEqDjg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPuO6yIMlT8

lalasticlala mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...