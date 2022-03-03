Previous Threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/7011621/police-officer-holds-plate-food

https://www.nairaland.com/7011665/police-summon-officer-carrying-female#110693553

VIP Whose Police Orderly Carried Plate Of Food Claims It’s For The Officer (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUULCzuMKB4

Former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Netherlands, Dr Nimota Nihinlola Akanbi, has broken her silence after a video of her police orderly carrying a plate of food behind her at a public function, surfaced online on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, IGBERETV reports.

In a statement released, Akanbi who is currently the chairman of the Governing Board of National Secondary School Education, clarified that the sumptuously stuffed plate of food her police orderly was seen carrying at a buffet in viral video was not hers but that of the police officer.

“The truth is that I allowed him ( police orderly) to pick his food. I am a teacher and disciplinarian,” she explained

The former envoy urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video, saying that it might be the handiwork of her detractors. She said she understands the importance and nature of the work of security operatives and that she would never do anything to demean them.

She however, did not comment on the fact that the orderly was carrying her blue purse which was placed under the plate of food.

https://igberetvnews.com/1415828/vip-whose-police-orderly-carried-plate-food-claims-officer-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...