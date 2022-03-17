Wanted Yahoo Pastor arrested

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, a suspect on the watch list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI).

He was arrested on March 10, 2022, following credible intelligence linking him to alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Anozie and four other suspects: Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike) and Ifeanyi Junior, are alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois, United States, the sum of $135,800 US Dollars and another $47,000.

Anozie is the founder of Praying City

