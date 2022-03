https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GriQTl8Ann0

War in Ukraine: The teenagers at war with only three days training.

Students Maksym, 19 and Dmytro, 18, volunteered for the Ukrainian army and received just three days of basic training before being sent to war.

Speaking to the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen, the young soldiers talked about their nerves and how their families feel about their situation.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-60726265?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...