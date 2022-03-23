Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira Inducted Into PL 2022 Hall Of Fame (Pictures)

Two players who combined talent and work-rate to become Premier League legends �
It is our pleasure to announce @WayneRooney and @OfficialVieira as the first two 2022 Inductees of the #PLHallOfFame
A prodigy who became a legend �
Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtd
The first 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame is @WayneRooney
SOURCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZrTu3B1s4o
One of the greatest central midfielders in Premier League history ✨
Patrick Vieira was pivotal in @Arsenal’s three #PL title wins and led the club to an unbeaten season in 2003/04 with his combative elegance
@OfficialVieira is the second 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame
SOURCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rRftxszLe4