Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira Inducted Into PL 2022 Hall Of Fame (Pictures)

Two players who combined talent and work-rate to become Premier League legends �

It is our pleasure to announce @WayneRooney and @OfficialVieira as the first two 2022 Inductees of the #PLHallOfFame

A prodigy who became a legend �

Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtd

The first 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame is @WayneRooney



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZrTu3B1s4o

One of the greatest central midfielders in Premier League history ✨

Patrick Vieira was pivotal in @Arsenal’s three #PL title wins and led the club to an unbeaten season in 2003/04 with his combative elegance

@OfficialVieira is the second 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rRftxszLe4

