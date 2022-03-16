“We Are With You” – APC Senators Back Tinubu For 2023 Presidency

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC have declared support for the 2023 presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu alias Jagaban Borgu.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Tinubu met with APC senators at the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm. He was promptly welcomed and ushered into the senate conference room.

Speaking the meeting, Tinubu appealed to them to look into his background and competence as a leader and consider him to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I seek your partnership in my quest to become the Presidential Candidate of our party and to win the general elections in February 2023 for all APC candidates.”

“This is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the nation. Together, the executive and legislative branches of this democratic tree must strive to cultivate and bring forth good fruit for the welfare of the people.”.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the senators expressed support for Tinubu. In his words: “Your Excellency, once again, all of us wish you well, wish you the best of luck, wish you success in this and in the affair of fighting for APC, to continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria, and justifiably so, Your Excellency, we are with you.”



