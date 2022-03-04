We Have Evidence That PDP Won 2019 Presidential Election – PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday in Abuja, has said that the party won the Presidential seat in the 2019 elections.

He also argued that democratic values in Nigeria have steadily declined in the past seven years under the Buhari-led regime.

Ayu said this when he received in the audience of a seven-person delegation of the European Union Election Observer Mission, led by its Chief Election Observer, Maria Arena.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu told the EU delegation that its report on the 2019 general elections reflected the drawbacks saying “we will keep complaining as long these undemocratic practices subsist.”

“We believe we won the 2019 presidential elections. We have the evidence. But justice was not done.

“Now that we are moving towards another election in 2023, it’s very important that we stress the need for the electoral umpire to be genuinely independent as its name implies,” he said.

He boasted that the PDP, in its 16 years in central power, not only safeguarded Nigerian democracy, but also established institutions that strengthened it.

According to him, the PDP “believes fiercely in democracy and its transparent processes”.

Source: https://punchng.com/weve-evidence-pdp-won-2019-presidential-election-says-ayu/

