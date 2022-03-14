We Need Strong Partnership With Churches To Fight Against Cultism – Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel has called for partnership with Churches to assist government in stemming the rate of cult related activities among youths in the State.

Governor Emmanuel made the call on Sunday, during a courtesy visit on him by Redeemed Christian Church of God pastors led by Pastor Idris Enoch in charge of Region 14, at Government House, Uyo.

The governor who lamented the level of moral decadence among youths, said the trend of cult activities in secondary schools could be reduced with the assistance of the leadership of the Church through preaching God’s word and instilling Godly morals and values to youths.

The Chief Executive further noted that most crime related activities in the state are connected to cult activities which has ravaged the secondary schools, frowned at persons recruiting youths into the fruitless venture.

” I need the Church to help me on this war against cultism, if we don’t do something now, if we don’t arise to it now it’s going to cause a problem. You can’t believe that this week an SS3 student used knife and stabbed an SS2 student because they are in rival cult groups in a secondary school, and how did he go to school with a knife used it to stab another student?”

“Unfortunately for us, we are running free and compulsory education, so these ones perpetuating nefarious activities don’t mine sewing a uniform as if they are joining secondary schools, actually they are on evangelism initiating other students.

“If you check every single problem and social vices I am having here stems out of cultism, if you arrest armed robbers one hundred percent of them are of different cult groups, get any of them they are attached to different cult groups.

“I often say if the indoctrination you are giving to these young men ends in violence, killings, in crime, in shedding of blood so you have to think that what you are doing is not right.”

Governor Emmanuel, however, appreciated the partnership between the leadership of the Church and government, and welcomed Pastor Idris Enoch of Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) in charge of Region 14, to the State.

In his remarks, the Pastor Idris Enoch, in charge of Region 14, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for a warm reception accorded the team.

Pastor Enoch, commended Governor Emmanuel for the relative peace and security in the state which he emphasized is the bedrock of development and the landmark achievements recorded by the present administration.

“Since we came we have studied situation on ground and our record shows that since you became the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, there has been relative peace and security.

“I want to thank God for your life, if there is anything a nation needs is security of lives and property . This atmosphere explains some of the landmark development you are seeing on ground today in the state. We have also observed that very unusual and uncommonly, your administration has fully brought God into governance which has helped in security”, he noted

https://www-vanguardngr-com.cdn.ampproject.org/wp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/udom-solicits-partnership-with-churches-to-fight-cultism/amp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...