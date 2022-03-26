We Were Beaten At APC Convention, Our Phones Stolen – Foreign Delegates

Some foreign delegates have lamented the ill-treatment they received at the ongoing national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently taking place at Eagles Square, Abuja.

In a video in circulation which was sighted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, a foreign delegate from Canada, said they arrived at the venue of the convention as early as 7 am but were not allowed admittance as at 1 pm.

He said they were asked to be in the queue but were beaten while some of them have their phones stolen.

“They sent us an e-mail that we should come by 7’o clock in the morning. We were there at 7 am. Later, they sent another e-mail that we should come at 9 am. They gave us a tag, took us on a bus. We went round all this place for almost one hour. They couldn’t let us in”.

“They finally told us to form a line. We got on the line. They started beating us, stealing our phones. As I am talking to you, we are still standing outside. Just look at what they are doing to foreign delegates. This is very unacceptable and the government has to know this. I came all the way from Canada and this is what we are getting”.

https://independent.ng/apc-convention-we-were-beaten-our-phones-stolen-foreign-delegates/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...