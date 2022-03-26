We Won’t Refuse Russian Oil And Gas – Hungarian Prime Minister

Hungary does not want to risk the lives and safety of the Hungarian people and will not allow the supply of weapons to Ukraine through its territory, and will not refuse Russian oil and gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

“Yesterday at the summit of EU prime ministers, Volodymyr Zelensky repeated two well-known Ukrainian demands: to allow the supply of weapons through our country and at the same time stop buying natural gas and oil from Russia. We understand that the president of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are most important. However, for us, the security of Hungary and the Hungarian people is of paramount importance. We will do everything in our power to keep Hungary out of war, so we will not allow weapons to enter our territory,” he said on Facebook.

According to him, these supplies will become a military target for destruction, and Hungary does not want to risk the lives and safety of the Hungarian people.

“At the same time, we will not allow the Hungarian people to pay for the war. Cutting off the supply of natural gas and oil from Russia would make it impossible to supply Hungary with energy and at the same time lead to a sharp increase in overhead costs. Therefore, we still do not support the spread of sanctions for the supply of energy resources,” he said.



https://interfax.com.ua/news/general/817813.html

