We Won’t Stop Destroying Alcholic Drinks, Kano Has Other Revenue Sources – Hisbah

If activities of Hisbah cover non-Muslim residents in Kano, how do we juxtapose that with the constitutional provision that Nigeria is a secular state?

That one is constitutional provision and Hisbah is trying as much as possible to work within the context. The same constitution allows states and local governments to create some agencies to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, and other law enforcement agencies.

What are some of the acts that Hisbah considers to be offensive and go after people for?

Prostitution, sale and consumption of alcohol, acts of immorality, such as indecent dressing, particularly among females, whereby some of them dress in transparent clothes that expose their bodies, as well as conducts related to immorality.

One of the attributes of Hisbah is the destruction of beer consignments. For instance, sometime in 2020, Kano Hisbah destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, valued at over N200m. Don’t you think this is counter-productive for the state’s economic prosperity?

Hisbah operates within the context of the laws governing its conduct and establishing the board. There are other sources (of revenue for state) than the sale and consumption of alcohol that can enhance the economic prosperity of the state.

But how do you react to those who say it is immoral for the Kano State Government, through Hisbah, to clamp down on beer sellers, while the state benefits from Value Added Tax on beer consumed in other states?

Well, I don’t know.

Many people were surprised recently when Hisbah announced a ban on use of mannequins for displaying clothes in boutiques. What is the rationale behind this ban?

Hisbah has always been sensitising, advising and campaigning among the users of mannequins in their shops, boutiques and large supermarkets, for them to appreciate the Islamic point of view on the use of mannequins, its advantage and the disadvantages.

