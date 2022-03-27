Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to provide military aircraft and tanks so it can continue its defence against Russia’s onslaught.

Mr Zelensky made the requests after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland on Saturday. In a video address, Mr Zelensky described the West’s hesitance to aid Ukraine against Russia as “ping-pong”

“Ukraine needed just 1 per cent of NATO’s aircraft and 1 per cent of its tanks and would not ask for more,” Mr Zelensky said. “We’ve already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?” he said.

Ukraine has received anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and protective equipment. However, fighter jets have not been included despite Kyiv’s multiple requests. On March 9, the United States declined Poland’s proposal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a U.S. airbase in German.

Mr Zelensky’s comments come as Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia had used air-launched cruise missiles to hit a fuel depot and a defence plant in Lyiv.



https://gazettengr.com/west-playing-ping-pong-with-ukraine-president-zelensky/

