‘Wetin You Born?’ Why Do People Always Ask Women This Question?

Having a baby is hard work and people need to appreciate the Labor pain woman passthrough. Labor is one of the most severe pains which has ever evaluated and its fear is one of the reasons ladies does not want to marry.

Now, what I have observed so far whenever woman give birth, the next questions will be weitin u born? Na boy or girl? . To me, I think this is most annoying question. Why not congratulate the woman first instead of asking unnecessary questions.

Why some Nigerians like asking this question?

