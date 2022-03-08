What Can A Teacher Or Parent Do, To Improve The Legibility Of This Handwriting?

Dear Nairalanders, what can a parent or teacher do, to improve the legibility of this child’s handwriting?
The child is currently in JSS3.
Your suggestions will be appreciated.

Thanks.

