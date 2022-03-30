What Happened When I Went For An Interview At Lekki

So I was billed for an interview today by 12pm at an event center on admiralty way lekki, on getting to the venue the security guard told me there was no such interview on there schedule .

I tried calling the Hr personnel I sent my C.V to and her number was switched off.

The funniest part was that I wasn’t the only one at the venue I met 9 other people.

So they started calling the Hr personnel to no avail and we all went back home looking sad.

In fact I came all the way from festac and spent 1800 for Tp. “Me wey broke like broken plate”

So my brothers and sisters you can imagine the disappointment.

Anyways am still in the job hunt in case there is any job opening just holla at your boy BABSODIQ007@GMAIL.COM trust me I can do any legal work because I am versatile though I hard a 3rd class degree in microbiology

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...