What Is Your Opinion About Age And Managerial Position?

Good afternoon nairalanders, I will try to be brief.

I graduated 2018 as a 25 years old boy, went for service in 2019 and started working at a private secondary school as a teacher. The pay was poor and i began job hunting with about 30 different CV’s for different job positions.

To cut the long story short, I got an interview invite for a managerial position in a hotel that I have no idea of. A week to the interview date, I did my homework and research about the job details, prepared for the interview and I pass… Ever since, I have been doing well.

The only challenge i have is the manner at which people get sacked at my place of work. As a matter of fact, myself and 2 other line managers are the remaining one out of about 13 of us employed in July 2020 and the fear of being sacked has made me to keep on with my job hunting game.

Now I am 29, with a slim stature and a childish/female-like voice. With the power of my CV, I have been invited for interview by the 2 best international brand of my industry Marriott and Hilton, but the moment I show up, the first thing I use to hear is are you sure you are Mr ****, then after the whole interview,they will be like; ‘you are good but still small’

Now I am depressed and I have been trying to hit the gym to see if there can be a change in my size.

My question is; what has age got to do with leadership, potentials and capability? And what will you advise?

