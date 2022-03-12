What Michael Jackson Would Have Looked Like Without Plastic Surgery (Pictures)

When Michael Jackson died in 2009, he was completely reminiscent of the pop star that the world had fallen in love with within the 1970s and early ’80s.

The changing face of the moonwalker has been constantly flustered, analyzed and without any skepticism, it was an unavoidable part of Jackson’s persona. Have you ever wondered what would have happened if Michael Jackson hadn’t taken plastic surgery?

I thought it would be interesting to evaluate how the singer’s appearance changed over the years and to think about what he would have looked like at age 50 if he had not done a single operation.

Jackson’s skin was a medium-brown colour throughout his youth but starting in the early 1980s. Suddenly he underwent dozens of procedures that cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars.

The addiction to plastic surgery started in the early ’80s and proceeded through the end of his life. You can see here that he’s more or less similar looking to the Jackson 5-era Michael. He had series of surgeries like a rhinoplasty, a forehead lift, cheek implants, skin bleaching, chin restructuring, cleft put in his chin, botox fillers, and lip augmentation, he also had a dimple created in his chin. Though Jackson attributed the changes in the structure of his face to puberty, a strict vegetarian diet, weight loss, a change in hairstyle, and stage lighting. He denied reports that he had transformed his eyes. In 1990, the full degree of Jackson’s surgery was widely argued; those close to him estimated he had undergone ten operations on his face up to this point.

Though he did deny this, and it is his face.

He kept getting work done on his nose over the years as it appeared to get smaller and more pointed, he’d had so much work done on it that the airways were blocked.

