They are musical lyrics that motivates and inspires us to keep going in life no matter the condition we find ourselves in.

Mine are “If them tell you say e easy na set up” by 2baba and

“Overthinking no dey solve problem” by Zlatan

Drop yours let’s harness from each other’s motivation/inspirations

