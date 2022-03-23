‘What My Neighbour Tells Me Each Time He Sees Me Washing My Car’

I have this new neighbor that packed in last three months, that talk to people anyhow. But he feels it’s a normal conversation.

Over the weekend I was cleaning my house and my car, only for him to tell me I clean my car too much. And was saying other nasty things and was laughing thinking is a normal thing.

There’s no single day that i will wash my car that this guy will not say this to me, how I valued my car more than my life.

Normally, this guy can not look me with straight face and be telling me this kind of nonsense if I didn’t create this kind of familiarity with him in the first place.

How can i avoid this guy in a matured manner so that he won’t even decode I’m avoiding him?

