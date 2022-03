Property gurus in the house, please, how long will it take someone that saves at least 400k – 450k a month to complete a 3 storey building in the South East?

Let’s say land is already available.

Again, would you advise build own personal house (duplex) first or build a 3-deck house for rentage before building own personal house?

Thanks.

Note: I Said savings, not earnings. Thanks

