What Was The Problem With Rohr

Was there any target this man didn’t meet…this man took us from the scraps after a local coach , Sunday Oliseh dismantled the team into pieces. He made us good again, he made us believe, he brought the best out of players like Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ighalo, etc…we qualified to the “2018 WC Russia” in style beating the then Africa champions Cameroon 4-0 at home, beating Algeria 3-1 at home also.

We also played well in the WC compared to other African teams, although we didn’t make it out of the group stage (solely because of Argentina and Messi) but we played with confidence.

We also played well in the 2019 AFCON but we were just unlucky to finish third after losing in the semi finals to eventual winners Algeria. The fact that Nigeria was one of the favourites to win this year’s AFCON was because of what Rohr’s side did in the past.

Now we the officially the laughing stock of Africa that 1-0 win against Egypt was a curse in disguise.

