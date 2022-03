I know some of us has see something similar to this at T junction some years back when those Village people use eggs, kola nut, palm oil etc but I ever for once come across something huge like this.. but[b] if you come across something like this, are you going to pick it on run for your life?[/b]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...