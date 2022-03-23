What’s Going On In Nigeria? Why Do People Beg A Lot?

I will get straight to the point. I get messages all the time from people in Nigeria asking for money and the surprising thing is it’s abled bodied men who beg. Some of them act like big boys on social media but codedly begging using every excuse to ask for money.

I wonder why they can’t go and work. Ok there are no jobs but what happened to being an entrepreneur. Anyone can be a real estate agent, car sales agent, shipping/clearing agent or just learn a handwork.

I don’t go on Facebook anyone because as soon as I go online, the next thing is *beep beep*, a message comes in that reads “baba every red, pls send anything I go manage am”, ” My dstv sub don expire, na weekend, borrow me 20k, I go pay you back on Monday “, ” My pikin get asthma, abeg I need money buy inhaler”, “bros pls I travel go village and spend all my money, I need funds to travel back to Lagos and many more.

What is going on in naija abeg?

