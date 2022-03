Hi Nairalanders,

What is the best way to invest funds without actually being engaged in doing anything? I have what I do that brings in money, I just feel like some funds are idle in my account and Naira – dollar fluctuations isn’t helping matter.

For example fixed deposit accounts, which Nigerian bank has the best interest rate?

No cryptocurrency

No forex

No betting

No scam investment

No PM

Thank you.

