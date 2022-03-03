What’s Your Take On States Generating Electricity In Nigeria?

The National Assembly passed the bill for State to generate their electricity.

These are my views:

1. This will break the monopoly of Discos

2. The State Governors will have no where to hide their inadequates.

3.The people will know whom and where to lodge their complaints.

4.The state governments would want to compete with one another by looking into other source of power like solar etc.

5. Price of services will fall like barbing, photocoping etc.

6. Investors would want to invest in states with adequate electricity supply

7. It will be used as one of the criteria to judge a parforming Governor.

8. Las las Ghana will stop mocking us with light

9. Less attention will be focused on fuel.

