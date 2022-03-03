When Jonathan Was Called ‘419’ Over ₦140 Fuel Price (Throwback Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqUbnXZ_kbo

Below are the pictures of politicians Nollywood actress and actors who protested against Jonathan administration. One of the pictures is about the price of fuel in 2015, it was #140 Lauretta onochie nad her crew in their placard called it 419 what are they calling fuel price now? El-rufai, Dino melaye, Jide kosoko, Pastor Tunde Bakare all protested against the Jonathan administration but they’re doing nothing now, what can be done to resolve the issue of fuel scarcity now? Now are calling on the crusaders of 2015 to rise up now to address the issue of fuel scarcity, high cost of living and ASUU STRIKE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...